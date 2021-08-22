Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SSL. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities increased their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$12.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.47.

Shares of TSE SSL opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.01, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.57 and a 12 month high of C$12.72.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

