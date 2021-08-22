Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Position Boosted by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 184,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 32,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 137,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.65. The stock had a trading volume of 155,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,709. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.05. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $43.09.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.