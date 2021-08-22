Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) is Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 361,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 6.0% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $16,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 41.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $47.96. 398,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,253. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.14. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $48.40.

