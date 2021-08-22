Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Position Lowered by Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.79. 438,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,754. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.29. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $75.89 and a 52 week high of $107.82.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.