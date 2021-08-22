Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.92. 1,052,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,897,333. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.94 and a 52-week high of $78.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.03.

