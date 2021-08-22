Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.35. 494,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,462. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $76.81 and a 1 year high of $108.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

