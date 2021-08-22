Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,814 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,057,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,615,000 after acquiring an additional 182,106 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,970,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,072 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,096,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,350,000 after acquiring an additional 83,662 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,051,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,998,000 after acquiring an additional 397,646 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,949,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,255,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares during the period.

SCHX stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.35. 494,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,462. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $76.81 and a 1-year high of $108.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

