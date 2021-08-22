Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 32.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 29,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.15. The stock had a trading volume of 470,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,294. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.94 and a fifty-two week high of $106.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.82.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

