SEA (NYSE:SE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. New Street Research began coverage on SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $272.17.

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $309.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.67. The stock has a market cap of $158.36 billion, a PE ratio of -86.16 and a beta of 1.30. SEA has a 52-week low of $135.28 and a 52-week high of $328.35.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SEA will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in SEA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,735,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $610,604,000 after purchasing an additional 370,735 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC raised its position in SEA by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in SEA by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in SEA by 2,875.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 103,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SEA by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

