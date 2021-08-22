Secret (SCRT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.61 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, Secret has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $117.18 million and $2.61 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00003457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.73 or 0.00509450 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003509 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010321 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $578.04 or 0.01188707 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 53.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000340 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

