Seedify.fund (SFUND) Tops 1-Day Volume of $16.09 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $20.45 million and approximately $16.09 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.15 or 0.00008449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Seedify.fund has traded up 130.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00056939 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00133173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.52 or 0.00157682 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,026.00 or 0.99723028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $457.32 or 0.00930234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,245.75 or 0.06602133 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

