SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Position Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $11,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at about $2,857,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at about $2,346,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 240.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after buying an additional 144,221 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 656,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,990,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 29.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 309,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,828,000 after buying an additional 71,033 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEIC. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Shares of SEIC opened at $61.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.60. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

