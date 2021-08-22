Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.750-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.
Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $133.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.82. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $144.93.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.57.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
