Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.750-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $133.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.82. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $112.33 and a twelve month high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.57.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

