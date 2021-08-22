ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NYSE NOW traded up $13.60 on Friday, reaching $600.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,003,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.91, a PEG ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $432.85 and a 1 year high of $608.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $564.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.90.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $1,493,828.49. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,164.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,406 shares of company stock worth $25,224,853. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.