Shard Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,577.00 (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Shard has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $6,577.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shard coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shard has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shard alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Shard Coin Profile

Shard (CRYPTO:SHARD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,344,482 coins and its circulating supply is 33,344,482 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.