Sheets Smith Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.0% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,456,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 35.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,592,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,224,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 248 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

CMG traded up $20.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,891.54. The stock had a trading volume of 124,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.00, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,172.29 and a 12 month high of $1,912.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,673.64.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total value of $2,571,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,385 shares of company stock worth $49,400,157 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,602.00 to $1,646.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,754.13.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

