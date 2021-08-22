Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $1.36 Million Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,356 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,401,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,096,000 after purchasing an additional 361,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,679,000.

ARKK traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $115.80. 4,591,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,300,572. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.70. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $159.70.

