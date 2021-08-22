Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Coupa Software by 75.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,162,000 after buying an additional 3,810,279 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $456,732,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,140,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,889,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 48.1% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,656,000 after purchasing an additional 460,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.29, for a total transaction of $223,229.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $413,779.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,175,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,288 shares of company stock worth $27,070,992. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.09.

COUP stock traded up $5.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.50. 881,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,394. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $377.04. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

