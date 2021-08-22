Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. General Mills comprises 0.8% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

General Mills stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.30. The stock had a trading volume of 3,151,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.70.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.