Sheets Smith Wealth Management Reduces Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.79. The stock had a trading volume of 438,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,754. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $75.89 and a 12 month high of $107.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.29.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

