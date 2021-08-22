Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 1,400 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply comprises about 1.3% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth $36,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.11. 583,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,493. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.77.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

