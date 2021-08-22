Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 540 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 5.6% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth $737,000. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% during the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $4.40 on Friday, hitting $332.65. 1,727,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,788. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $333.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $309.25. The stock has a market cap of $211.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.57.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

