Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 663 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 133.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 28 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 142.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 34 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP traded down $15.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,450.70. The company had a trading volume of 783,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The firm has a market cap of $180.36 billion, a PE ratio of 74.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,493.67. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,514.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,621.25.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

