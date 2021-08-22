Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Shopify (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2,233.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.93% from the company’s current price.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2,260.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from C$2,250.00 to C$2,500.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2,172.17.

TSE:SHOP opened at C$1,861.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 15.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$232.35 billion and a PE ratio of 75.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1,864.87. Shopify has a 12 month low of C$1,109.41 and a 12 month high of C$2,075.88.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 258 shares of Shopify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,643.53, for a total transaction of C$424,032.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$384,587.17.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

