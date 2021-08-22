Short Interest in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Declines By 13.9%

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900,000 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the July 15th total of 9,180,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

PLAN opened at $58.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.51. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.12 and a beta of 1.99.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PLAN. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Anaplan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $44,712.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,906.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 171,080 shares of company stock worth $9,023,864. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Anaplan by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,642,000 after acquiring an additional 52,691 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Anaplan by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 68,562 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth about $790,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan during the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Anaplan by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 96,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 54,249 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

