Short Interest in ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Decreases By 14.9%

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 540,900 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 635,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 276,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATIF. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in ATIF in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ATIF in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ATIF by 45.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 115,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 36,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

ATIF stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. ATIF has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82.

ATIF Holdings Limited, a consulting company, provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. It primarily helps clients going public on the OTC markets and exchanges in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

