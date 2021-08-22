Short Interest in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Decreases By 14.2%

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 701,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPT shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.64.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $146.70 on Friday. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $152.63. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 117.36, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In related news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $4,958,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

