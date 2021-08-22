Short Interest in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Expands By 13.8%

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 525,700 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 462,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Ennis stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49. Ennis has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.57.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $96.93 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Ennis by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ennis by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Ennis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 60,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ennis by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Ennis by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.

