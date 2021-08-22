Short Interest in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Expands By 13.8%

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 525,700 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the July 15th total of 462,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Ennis stock opened at $20.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.49. Ennis has a 1-year low of $15.18 and a 1-year high of $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.19 million, a PE ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.57.
Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Ennis had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $96.93 million for the quarter.
About Ennis
Ennis, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of business forms and other printed business products. Its products include advertising specialties, business supplies, checks and software compatible forms, commercial printing, custom business forms, ecommerce, envelopes, and financial and security printing.
Recommended Story: Channel Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.