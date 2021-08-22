Short Interest in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Drops By 15.6%

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,200 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the July 15th total of 265,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 150,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
In other Galera Therapeutics news, Director Linda West purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $91,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $365,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTX. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,290 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 4,367.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 275,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 269,758 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 469,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 254,932 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,162,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.
Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.11). On average, analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.
About Galera Therapeutics
Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.
