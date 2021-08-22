Short Interest in Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Grows By 15.0%

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,395,700 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 3,822,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,515.8 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYUF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Keyera from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.13.

OTCMKTS KEYUF opened at $23.00 on Friday. Keyera has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $29.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.01.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

