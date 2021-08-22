Short Interest in Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Expands By 14.6%

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,166,200 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 1,017,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,295.8 days.

LSGOF opened at $9.93 on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

