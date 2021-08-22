Short Interest in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Increases By 15.3%

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $200.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.25. McKesson has a 12 month low of $141.32 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.47. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 216.39% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson will post 20.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.84, for a total value of $299,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,106 shares in the company, valued at $5,321,447.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,384.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,087 shares of company stock worth $4,051,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $143,886,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 173.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,030,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,143,000 after acquiring an additional 653,442 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 581.8% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 649,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,653,000 after acquiring an additional 554,121 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $68,064,375,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 6.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,343,000 after acquiring an additional 434,162 shares during the period. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McKesson from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.13.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

