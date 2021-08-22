Short Interest in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Drops By 16.6%

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 643,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

MSI stock opened at $240.00 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $149.81 and a twelve month high of $240.02. The stock has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MSI. lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Northcoast Research raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.64.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 25,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 598.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 210,110 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,511,000 after purchasing an additional 24,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,605 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

