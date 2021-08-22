Short Interest in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Decreases By 14.9%

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 653,000 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the July 15th total of 767,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 227,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 61,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OFG opened at $23.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.49. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

