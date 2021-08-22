Short Interest in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) Increases By 14.0%

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Currently, 9.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 533,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHIO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 132,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 30,932 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 67,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

PHIO stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.21.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Analysts anticipate that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PHIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

