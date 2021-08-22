Short Interest in Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Rises By 13.5%

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 33.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.
Shares of Support.com stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.67 and a beta of 0.75. Support.com has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64.
Support.com Company Profile
Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.
