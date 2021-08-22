Short Interest in Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) Rises By 13.5%

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the July 15th total of 5,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 33.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Support.com stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $213.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.67 and a beta of 0.75. Support.com has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Support.com in the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Support.com by 3,752.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Support.com by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Support.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Support.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. 16.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.

