Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $507.69 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) will report sales of $507.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $541.95 million and the lowest is $480.89 million. Signature Bank posted sales of $412.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 34.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBNY. Stephens upped their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $270.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.88.

NASDAQ SBNY traded up $7.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.93. 345,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,274. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.99. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $268.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 153,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 168.8% during the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

