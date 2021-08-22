Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) were down 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.82 and last traded at $27.85. Approximately 127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 175,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $970.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 4,892.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 212.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,195,000 after acquiring an additional 829,107 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 1,036.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after buying an additional 199,391 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 44.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.
About Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX)
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.
