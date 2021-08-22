Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) were down 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.82 and last traded at $27.85. Approximately 127 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 175,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.83.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $970.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 4,892.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,232 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Silverback Therapeutics by 212.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,195,000 after acquiring an additional 829,107 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $1,230,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 1,036.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 218,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after buying an additional 199,391 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 44.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

