SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,143 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SilverBow Resources worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,712,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 33,445 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 146.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

In other SilverBow Resources news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $119,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SBOW opened at $16.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $26.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverBow Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist upped their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

