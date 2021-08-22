Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Shares Bought by Harbor Advisors LLC

Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Silvergate Capital by 8.4% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total transaction of $1,154,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,473,974.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $123,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 185,604 shares of company stock worth $20,079,519 in the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Shares of NYSE:SI traded up $6.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Silvergate Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00 and a beta of 2.61.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. The business had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

