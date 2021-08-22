Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock Position Lowered by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lessened its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,701 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Simmons First National by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,764,000 after buying an additional 38,228 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Simmons First National by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,230,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,517,000 after buying an additional 28,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

SFNC stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.74. The company had a trading volume of 339,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,260. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.54.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

