Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Receives $33.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several analysts have weighed in on SBGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

SBGI stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.53. 329,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,194. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.67.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18). Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.20%.

In related news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $2,132,806.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,794 shares of company stock valued at $7,223,237. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBGI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1,133.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,161,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,986,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,139,000 after acquiring an additional 636,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,730,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,099,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,540,000 after acquiring an additional 578,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter worth about $16,456,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

