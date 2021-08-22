Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Sold by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 126.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.59.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

