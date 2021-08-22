SkinCoin (SKIN) Market Cap Tops $212,802.76

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. SkinCoin has a total market cap of $212,802.76 and approximately $29,828.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SkinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SkinCoin has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00056540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003281 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00014790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $402.99 or 0.00808913 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00047947 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002125 BTC.

SkinCoin Profile

SkinCoin (CRYPTO:SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

SkinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SkinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

