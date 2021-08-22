Skycoin Market Cap Reaches $36.75 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $36.75 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can currently be bought for $1.75 or 0.00003585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00056416 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.37 or 0.00131869 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.18 or 0.00158116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,817.81 or 1.00005885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $451.53 or 0.00924980 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.19 or 0.06623369 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin launched on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

