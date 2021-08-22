SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Plans $0.30 Monthly Dividend

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.303 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.61. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.89.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

