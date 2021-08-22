Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Position Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total value of $3,605,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,852 shares in the company, valued at $36,496,109.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.41, for a total value of $919,451.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 882,103 shares of company stock worth $225,494,350. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $266.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.29. The company has a market capitalization of $78.96 billion and a PE ratio of -70.18. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.74.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

