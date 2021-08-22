Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €26.20 ($30.82). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €25.75 ($30.29), with a volume of 3,549,340 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on GLE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.60 ($31.29).

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.44.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.