Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

SLDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.75.

SLDB opened at $2.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $272.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 51,964 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

