SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Stock Price Down 6.8%

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) shares traded down 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.29. 2,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 238,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on SOPHiA Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SOPHiA Genetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOPH)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

